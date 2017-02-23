Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court Pause

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

8:50 GBI announces murder arrest in Tara Grinstead case

1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017

1:36 "It never goes away," Ocilla man said of Grinstead's disappearance

1:25 Bibb County's fourth homicide in 2017

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes