Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

Screams of agony were heard by dozens of people Thursday afternoon as a woman ran full-speed toward the Bloomfield grocery mart, tearing through the yellow crime scene tape surrounding the body of her 25-year-old son.
Kareem Manno of Edna Place had been shot multiple times, Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones said.
Manno’s body was lying in the parking lot of USA Grocery at the intersection of Rocky Creek and Bloomfield roads after the 3:20 p.m. shooting.
Manno had been arguing, “perhaps about a cell phone,” with the shooter before the gunfire, Sheriff David Davis said.
“The argument escalated from a verbal disagreement to the point where weapons were drawn and gunshots rang out,” the sheriff said. “We are looking for a black male with a low haircut wearing a red shirt with blue sweatpants and red, black and white sneakers.”
Crime scene tape was stretched across Rocky Creek Road, blocking traffic for more than two hours. Manno’s body was behind a white Ford SUV parked beside some gas pumps.
His death makes Bibb County’s fifth homicide this year and its second in less than 24 hours.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
