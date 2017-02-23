Search is on for accused killer identified in death of elderly man found dead in his home

A murder warrant has been signed for a 53-year-old Macon man wanted in the shooting death of an elderly man.
Phillip Lance Rozier is accused of killing the man whose body was found Wednesday inside his home at 967 Elder Street.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the Fort Hill neighborhood after a neighbor spotted the dead man through the window of this house.
Investigators identified Rozier as the prime suspect early in the investigation, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments