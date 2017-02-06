Accused shooter had ‘grin on his face’ before killing cousin, police say

A Macon man charged with murder on Saturday had “a grin on his face” before allegedly shooting his cousin in the face during an argument, according to a Bibb County deputy sheriff’s report.
Oscar Eugene Freeman Jr., 47, was found face down in a pool of blood Saturday afternoon on the sidewalk outside a house in the 200 block of Pansy Avenue. His 55-year-old cousin, Robert DeWitt Cummings, was arrested hours later and charged with murder.
When police arrived at the scene in the Unionville neighborhood, there was a large crowd. Few were willing to talk to authorities, the sheriff’s report said.
One apparent witness who spoke to investigators was 90-year-old John Dent, grandfather to both Freeman and Cummings. Police were told that there had been an argument between the cousins and that one man tried to step between them, telling them to “‘let it go’ because they were family,” the report said.
It was unclear what the argument was about, but the report mentioned that both men had been drinking. At some point, a witness said, Cummings went to his car “then came back with a ‘grin on his face and a pistol in his hand,’” the report noted.
Cummings fired one shot and missed before walking toward Freeman, “who was saying, ‘Shoot me then,’” the report said.
Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene. Cummings left and was arrested at his West Marion Road home about 7 p.m. Saturday. He remained in jail without bond Monday.
The slaying was Bibb County’s second homicide of 2017, both of which involved guns and family members at home.
On Jan. 22, 43-year-old Vernon Shoats Sr. died after being shot multiple times inside his apartment at 180 Hidden Lakes Court. His wife, 45-year-old Tenita Besant Shoats, was arrested and has been charged with murder.
Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or leave anonymous tips at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
