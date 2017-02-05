Man charged with murder in shooting of cousin

A Macon man is in custody and charged with murder in the shooting death of his cousin.
Bibb County deputies arrested Robert Dewitt Cummings, 55, at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday at his West Marion Road home without incident, according to a sheriff’s office release.
The arrest came about four hours after Cummings allegedly gunned down his cousin at 264 Pansy Avenue. Oscar Freeman Jr., 47, was found lying face down on the sidewalk with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two were arguing when Cummings allegedly went to his vehicle, got a gun and shot Freeman, then fled the scene.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
