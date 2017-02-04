Macon man killed after argument with cousin, authorities say

Bibb County authorities are searching for a man accused of killing his cousin Saturday afternoon following an argument.
Robert Dewitt Cummings, 55, allegedly shot Oscar Freeman Jr. twice in the face on the 200 block of Pansy Avenue around 3 p.m., Bibb sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The 47-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, Coroner Leon Jones said.
“One cousin went to the car, got a gun and shot the other cousin,” Jones said.
Cummings is believed to be driving a 2000 black Chevrolet Impala with Georgia license plate ASF-6949.
Jones said it was Macon’s second homicide of 2017. In the first, Vernon Shoats Sr. died after being shot multiple times Jan. 22 inside his apartment at 180 Hidden Lakes Court. His wife, Tenita Besant Shoats, 45, was arrested and has been charged with murder.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Cummings’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or leave anonymous tips at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
