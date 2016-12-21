Husband charged in killing of business woman with midstate ties

About three months after a prominent businesswoman with Middle Georgia ties was fatally shot, her husband is charged in her death.
Claud L. “Tex” McIver III is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the Sept. 25 shooting death of 63-year-old Diane McIver, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
McIver turned himself in at the Fulton County jail Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta newspaper.
McIver claimed it was an accident, that his revolver discharged into his wife’s back while he was sitting behind her as they rode in a car in Atlanta, the report said. She died in a hospital early the next morning.
Diane McIver was president of Corey Airport Services, based in Atlanta, where she had worked for 43 years.
Her husband, a board member of the Putnam Development Authority and the Georgia College Foundation, is a partner in the Atlanta law office of Fisher & Phillips.
The two split their time between a home in Buckhead and their farm near Eatonton.
