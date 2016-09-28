‘Vivacious’ wife in power couple killed by gunshot

Atlanta police are investigating the death of a prominent woman with Putnam County ties who was fatally shot inside a car early this week.
Diane McIver, 63, died in surgery at Emory Hospital at about 1:20 a.m. Monday.
McIver and her attorney husband, Claud L. “Tex” McIver III, divide their time between a home in Buckhead and their farm near Eatonton.
“They have done a great deal for Putnam County,” Sheriff Howard Sills said Wednesday of his friends.
When the “Blue Lives Matter” billboard went up in Putnam County last year, it was thanks to McIvers and Billy Corey.
Diane McIver was the president of Corey Airport Services based in Atlanta, where she had worked for 43 years.
“She was one of those wealthy people that apparently came from humble origins,” Sills said. “She was a vivacious, entertaining, beautiful woman. She will be truly missed. She was one of those people who was always a lot of fun to be around.”
Her husband, a board member of the Putnam Development Authority and the Georgia College Foundation, is a partner in the Atlanta office of Fisher & Phillips.
Inquiries to Atlanta police media relations and Corey Airport Services were not immediately answered.
Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments