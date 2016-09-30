Businesswoman accidentally shot dead by lawyer husband, newspaper reports

A prominent businesswoman with Middle Georgia ties who was fatally wounded in an Atlanta shooting late Sunday while she was inside a car was accidentally shot by her husband, according to a published report.
Diane McIver, 63, died at an Atlanta hospital about 1:20 a.m. Monday.
The Fulton Daily Report, a legal news outlet, in an online story Thursday cited a McIver family spokesman as saying that Diane McIver’s husband, attorney Claud L. “Tex” McIver III, shot her “as he tried to draw his gun for fear of carjackers while the couple was being driven” to their home in Buckhead.
The pair divided their time between a home in Buckhead and their farm near Eatonton, authorities have said.
Diane McIver was president of Corey Airport Services based in Atlanta, where she had worked for 43 years.
Claud McIver, a board member of the Putnam Development Authority and the Georgia College Foundation, is a partner in the Atlanta office of Fisher & Phillips.
Bill Crane, a McIver family associate, told the Daily Report that Diane McIver’s death is “a tragic accident.”
