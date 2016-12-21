GBI releases body cam video in killing of Americus police officer

The GBI released a video Wednesday from the killing of Americus police officer Nicholas Smarr.
The video was captured on Smarr’s body camera and shows a bit of what led up to the fatal shooting of Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University campus police officer Jody Smith.
The suspected shooter, Minguell Lembrick, was found dead the next day from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In the video, Smarr drives up to apartments on South Lee Street as he responds to a 911 call about a domestic dispute Dec. 7.
Smarr walks up to an apartment, communicating with someone on his radio that the suspect is still inside. He knocks on the door, opens it slowly and sees the suspect go out the backdoor. Smarr chases the man through the apartment and outside past other units.
He yells, “Minguell, stop!”
Shots are fired, and the video ends abruptly. The GBI redacted the rest of the video, citing Georgia law that exempts the release of graphic video of a deceased person.
Danny Jackson, special agent in charge for the GBI, said though Smith had a body camera, it was not operating at the time.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
