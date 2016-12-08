Manhunt in Americus officers’ shooting ends in suspect’s suicide

A tip called in to the Americus Police Department Thursday led authorities to the man wanted in a shooting that left one police officer dead and another wounded.
About 10 a.m. officers swarmed a house in the 300 block of Allen Street, just three miles north of the apartments where the two lawmen were shot while responding to a domestic dispute call Wednesday. Americus police officer Nicholas Smarr was killed and Georgia Southwestern State University campus policeman Jody Smith was wounded in the assault.
A SWAT team surrounded the perimeter of the Allen Street house, and neighbors were temporarily evacuated to a hotel, Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said at a news conference.
“FBI hostage negotiators tried to make contact,” Scott said, adding the suspect did not respond over the hour-long standoff. “The SWAT team used a robot to try to open the door ... to see what was going on inside the house.”
Inside, suspect Minquell K. Lembrick, 32, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GBI Director Vernon Keenan said Lembrick was “a very dangerous individual.”
“He was a convicted felon, and he had a criminal history record of 32 pages,” Keenan said at the news conference. “This community came together. They worked with law enforcement, and they contributed to a reward fund, which led us to where he was at.”
The reward offered for information leading to Lembrick’s arrest more than tripled as the manhunt ensued. The original $20,000 offered by the GBI grew to $70,000 as other agencies chipped in.
Lembrick’s extensive criminal record includes a 2009 conviction in Laurens County on a charge of interference with government property. The Peach County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that Lembrick also had committed an armed robbery there in 2008.
He had an active warrant for kidnapping and other charges at the time of the shooting, officials told reporters.
When the pair of lawmen responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute at apartments on South Lee Street Wednesday, “there was clear evidence that violence had taken place,” Scott said. “The victim and her child were there. ... They were able to get her out afterward and get her to a safe place.”
About 10 minutes before the officers were shot, a Facebook account for “Minguell GStreet Lembrick” posted, “Love ya, Nikki brown. I tried to stay out to get ya (expletive) happen...other life gone not going to jail.” (Authorities report the spelling of Lembrick’s first name as Minquell.)
An hour after the shooting, a man who appeared to be Lembrick posted a four second video, saying only, “I’m gonna miss y’all folks, man.”
Smarr died soon after the shooting. Smith was flown by helicopter to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, where he remained in critical condition Thursday.
Police have not said what may have prompted Lembrick to shoot the lawmen, but the encounter was captured on Smarr’s body camera, Scott said.
“We had a discussion this morning about the process to release that,” Scott said. “It’s evidence, and the GBI will work through that.”
Early Thursday, Americus police and Georgia State troopers escorted Smarr’s body to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.
The flag outside the building on Riggins Mill Road was flying at half-staff.
“We’re lowering this flag too often,” lab director Brian Hargett said after the office staff stood at attention as Smarr’s body passed by.
The medical examiner’s office plans to perform Smarr’s autopsy Thursday morning.
‘Very close friends’
Smith, 26, and Smarr, 25, graduated from Americus-Sumter County High School together in 2009. Three years later, the lawmen graduated from the police academy and went to work.
Smith had just started working as a campus police officer in August. Smarr had been with the city police department since 2012.
“Nick and Jody were very close friends,” Scott said. “They initially worked together. Their career paths took them in different directions. Their career paths brought them back into the same town of Americus.”
Americus police officers were en route to help Smarr handle the domestic dispute call. Scott said Smith “took it upon himself to respond and back up his friend.”
“I can’t say enough about them,” Scott said. “They are model officers. They’re both heroes in my opinion. They were there together, they were there together through it. Even after the shooting, they were together.”
Telegraph writer Liz Fabian contributed to this report.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
