Slain Americus policeman identified

Americus police officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr died after he and another officer were shot Wednesday morning while answering a 911 call about a domestic dispute.
Smarr, 25, and Jody Smith, a campus police officer for Georgia Southwestern State University, both responded to the call, which came about 9:40 a.m. from an apartment complex on South Lee Street.
There, the lawmen encountered 32-year-old Minguell Lembrick, and shots were fired, according to a news release from the GBI. Both lawmen were wounded.
Smarr, who’d joined the department in 2012, died later that morning. Smith was life-flighted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he remains in critical condition, officials said.
Smarr’s body is set for an autopsy on Thursday at the GBI crime lab in Macon.
“He will be escorted by the Georgia State Patrol and other law enforcement officers as an honor guard,” GBI director Vernon Keenan said.
Lembrick, also known as Minquell Kenney Lembrick, remained at large late afternoon Wednesday.
A $20,000 reward is being offered by the FBI and GBI for information leading to Lembrick’s arrest.
"This is a very dangerous individual,” Keenan said. “We need to have him off the streets. We want him arrested so that he can face the courts.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
