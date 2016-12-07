Man hunt ensues in Americus after one policeman killed, another wounded

Authorities in Americus are searching for a man accused of killing a city police officer and critically wounding a campus policeman Wednesday morning.
Minguell Lembrick, also known as Minquell Kenney (Kennedy) Lembrick, is accused of shooting a Georgia Southwestern State University police officer and and an Americus policeman about 9:40 a.m.
The lawmen had responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the GBI.
“They encountered the suspect and at that point, shots were fired,” the release said.
The city policeman was mortally wounded and the campus officer is in critical condition at a Macon hospital. The slain lawman’s body is set for an autopsy Thursday at the GBI crimelab in Macon.
The school’s website said the shooting took place off campus near the south side of Griffin Bell Golf Course. The Albany Herald reported the shooting took place nearby at Country Club Estates apartments.
Officials said a woman and child were at the apartments but were uninjured.
A little less than an hour after the shooting, a Facebook account for “Minguell GStreet Lembrick” went live for four seconds.
“I’m gonna miss y’all folks, man,” the 32-year-old said in the video.
Within two hours, the video had been viewed more than 18,000 times. However, the video had been removed early afternoon.
About an hour before the video was posted, Lembrick wrote, “Love ya, Nikki brown. I tried to stay out to get ya (expletive) happen...other life gone not going to jail.”
In 2003, Lembrick was charged with false imprisonment, simple battery and criminal trespassing in Sumter County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website. He had an active warrant for kidnapping and other charges at the time of the shooting.
Sumpter County sheriff’s administrative assistant Dianne Brown said Lembrick has been jailed there at least four times since 2009 on charges ranging from battery, probation violation and aggravated stalking.
Lembrick also was arrested in Laurens County in 2009 and charged with interference with government property.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lembrick’s arrest. He is believed to be armed an dangerous, according to the GBI.
Anyone with information about Lembrick’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 229-924-4102.
