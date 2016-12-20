Men indicted in drug dealer’s shooting death

Bibb County grand jurors voted to indict two Macon men Tuesday on murder charges in the Sept. 11 shooting death of Ralfeale Lowe at English Avenue Apartments.
Qontavis Markis Bryant and Brandon Jermaine McAllister, both 18, are each charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Bryant and McAllister are accused of killing the 36-year-old Lowe, a convicted drug dealer, after going to his apartment to buy marijuana, according to an arrest warrant.
Bryant and McAllister are being held without bond at the Bibb County jail.
