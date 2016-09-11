Man dies after shooting in Macon

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Macon on Sunday.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at English Avenue Apartments on English Avenue.
He said the victim was a 36-year-old male but his name was not released because next of kin had not been notified. Several people at the scene following the shooting were emotional, but declined comment.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the man was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health shortly after the shooting.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Monday’s Telegraph.
Comments