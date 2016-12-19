‘A lot of chaos’ as gunman wounds Laurens deputy in Dublin hospital shootout

Gunfire rang out Sunday night at Fairview Park Hospital less than two weeks after an active shooter drill with local law enforcement.
One Laurens County sheriff’s deputy was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.
Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman was grateful the training was held 12 days before a former patient came back to the hospital with what is believed to be a 9 mm pistol.
“I believe countless lives were saved because of their quick thinking,” Chatman said Monday.
Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, a hospital staff member called 911 after noticing Akeem Jamal Woodard had a weapon.
Woodard had spent Thursday night at the hospital and was discharged while awaiting a transfer to another facility for evaluation, Chatman said.
Dublin police and Laurens deputies responded to the hospital and found Woodard outside near the main entrance.
Four-year sheriff’s veteran Matthew Surine was one of the first deputies to encounter Woodard, who started shooting, Chatman said
Surine, 25, was wounded in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery. He has worked at the sheriff’s office since May 2012 and started working on patrol in February of 2015.
Officers returned fire, and Woodard went back inside where more shots were fired.
“At that particular time, you can imagine a lot of chaos, but quickly the staff did what they were trained to do,” Chatman said.
By this time, Chatman was at the hospital with the commander of the Georgia State Patrol post.
“We saw a head popping up behind the hedges, and we challenged the individual, and we were able to lock him up,” Chatman said.
Woodard was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearms by a felon, criminal damage and obstruction, according to the booking report. Woodard also was booked on an armed robbery charge that was not related to the hospital incident, Chatman said.
No patients or staff were harmed.
“He ran in one particular room, but no violence occurred in that room,” the chief said. “We’re grateful to the Lord that he minimized. It could have been bad,” he said.
Woodard might have been visiting someone at the hospital, but investigators are trying to determine what motivated the shooting.
Officers conducted several searches of the building to make sure there was not a second gunman.
Investigators reviewed surveillance tapes at the hospital.
“We are certain there was one person,” Chatman said. “We want the public to know everything is safe.”
The hospital reopened about midnight, he said.
The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Crime scene technicians roped off the main entrance and set up a tent to shield them from misty rain as they collected evidence.
In the wake of the shooting, Chatman thought about the fatal police shootings that have plagued Middle Georgia this year, including the death of Eastman police officer Tim Smith, the killings of two officers in Americus, the shooting of two Byron police officers last week and the deaths of two Peach County deputies last month.
“All over America, you can see violence is growing every day,” Chatman said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
