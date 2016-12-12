Suspect who shot Byron police officers is dead

A Crawford County man was shot and killed early Monday after opening fire on officers serving an arrest warrant.
About eight members of the Peach County Drug Task Force were dressed in protective gear as they went to arrest the man at 6750 Ga. 42 South shortly after 2 a.m., GBI special agent in charge J.T. Ricketson said.
“No one came to the door, so they made entry, and as soon as they made it inside, one of the occupants started shooting,” said Ricketson, of the Perry office.
Two Byron police officers were wounded by gunfire and officers returned fire.
The suspect’s girlfriend and baby also were at home as officers made their way in, but were not hurt in the exchange of bullets.
The task force, which includes officers from Peach and Crawford counties, Byron and Fort Valley, knocked on the door and and announced themselves, according to the preliminary investigation.
The officers — who have not been identified — were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health. One officer has been treated and released. The other was more seriously injured and is in surgery, Ricketson said.
Fort Valley police posted on Facebook that the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening.
The suspect’s identity has not been released, but he is about 35 years old, Ricketson said. He lived with the girlfriend and their child at the house.
GBI agents locked down the scene and secured search warrants for the property.
They are interviewing officers and collecting bullets and guns to determine which weapons were fired.
Officers from multiple jurisdictions are assisting in the case, including Bibb County, which sent officers to help Byron police during the investigation.
Just last month, officers swarmed on Byron after two Peach County deputies, Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood were fatally wounded.
“I drove right past the other scene to get here,” Ricketson said.
Crawford County sheriff’s Capt. Johnny Cleveland said no officers from his department were involved, although all law enforcement is affected by the officer shootings that are becoming much more frequent.
“I guess it’s a sign of the times,” he said.
Although Ga. 42 was closed briefly following the shooting, traffic is flowing again, Cleveland said.
Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said it has been a tough year for law enforcement in Middle Georgia, where several officers have been shot and killed.
“We just truly thank the men and women who suit up every day and perform their duties in their respective communities,” he said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
