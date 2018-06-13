Macon man wounded in Fort Valley gunfire arrested by U.S. marshals

A Macon man wounded in gunfire between two groups of people in cars at the Five Points intersection in Fort Valley has been arrested.
Antwan Ridgeway, 21, is the eighth suspect to be charged with aggravated assault in the May 27 shoot out, said Fort Valley Public Safety Director Lawrence Spurgeon.
"We have evidence to suggest that everyone who has been charged with aggravated assault was involved in either firing a weapon or facilitating that crime in some way," he said.
Authorities are awaiting results of ballistics testing to determine which of the suspects may have fired a weapon. But under the law, the charge is the same regardless of whether a suspect pulled the trigger or participated, Spurgeon said.
The motive for the eruption of violence remains under investigation, Spurgeon said.
A wounded Ridgeway was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, for treatment after being shot in the upper torso. The injuries were not life threatening, and he was later released.
Monday, Ridgeway was arrested by U.S. marshals from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and jailed at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on a hold from Fort Valley police, said Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Sean DeFoe.
Ridgeway was arrested at his mother's residence in Macon without incident, according to the marshals service.
He was taken from the Bibb County jail to the Peach County Detention Center later Monday, where he remained without bond Wednesday on multiple counts of aggravated assault, jail records show.
Ridgeway was among two groups of people in cars who had gotten into an argument about a mile down the road and then started shooting at each other at the Five Points intersection, authorities said. One vehicle crashed.
Jamario Ray, 21, of Macon, emerged from the crashed vehicle with a gun, was handcuffed and left face down on the road as Fort Valley police officers turned back to the wrecked car to make sure no one else had a gun, authorities said. He suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while handcuffed and lying in the road.
Ray was charged with aggravated assault. Others also charged with aggravated assault were: Tarrance Holley, 24, and Markevis Tookes, 23, both of Montezuma; Desi Wiggins, 27, of Vienna; Marquis William Hyman, 18, and Ray's relatives, Kelsey Ray, 22, and Tayreese Ray, 21, all Macon.
Angela Renee Clark, 28, of Fort Valley, was charged with DUI and reckless driving after Ray was hit by a car.
No other arrests are expected, Spurgeon said.
"We think we've got everybody involved in the mutual combat situation," Spurgeon said. "We're glad nobody else got hurt, and we're trying to get the case wrapped up and turned over to the district attorney as fast as possible."
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
