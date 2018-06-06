3 more arrests in Fort Valley shootout 'melee' where handcuffed suspect was run over

Three more people are in custody after a Fort Valley shootout described as "mutual combat" between two cars loaded with passengers.
Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said investigators are still trying to discern a motive for the violence on May 27.
"We think we have all of the parties involved in the shooting but are still looking for witnesses and anyone whose vehicle has been damaged in the melee," Spurgeon said.
If gang activity was involved, additional charges will be filed per instructions from District Attorney David Cooke, he said.
Monday night, Tarrance Holley, 24, and Markevis Tookes, 23, both of Montezuma were charged with aggravated assault along with Desi Wiggins, 27, of Vienna.
At about 2:30 a.m. on the Sunday before Memorial Day, two cars pulled up to the Flash Foods at the Five Points intersection and up to 15 shots were fired.
The suspects had gotten into an argument about a mile up the road, but Spurgeon did not believe it was a case of road rage.
Antwan Ridgeway, 21, was shot in the upper torso and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, with non-critical injuries.
One car crashed, and suspected gunman, Jamario Ray, 21, got out and was detained by nearby police officer. Ray was handcuffed and was run over while he was lying in the road.
Four people, including Ray, 21, of Macon were arrested shortly after the incident.
Two of Ray's relatives, Kelsey Ray, 22, and Tayreese Ray, 21, and Marquis William Hyman, 18, all three from Macon, were charged with aggravated assault.
Angela Renee Clark, 28, of Fort Valley, was charged with DUI and reckless driving after running over Jamario Ray.
Two Fort Valley police officers had conducted a traffic stop nearby and were able to diffuse the violence by putting themselves in harm's way, Spurgeon said.
"They actually were amazing," he said. "They used restraint in stopping innocent people from getting killed and stopping any other loss of life."
Spurgeon is urging any witnesses to the shooting to come forward to assist in the investigation.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
Comments