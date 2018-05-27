Two injured, four arrested in 'mutual combat situation' in Fort Valley

Two people were injured and four arrested in a shooting between two carloads of people in Fort Valley early Sunday.
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the Five Points intersection of Fort Valley, according to a Fort Valley Department of Public Safety release.
Officers were called to the intersection after someone reported shots being fired. They found Antwan Ridgeway, 21, with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon with injuries described as non-critical.
A second person, Jamario Ray, 21, of Macon, was struck by a car and was also taken to the Medical Center in Macon. A condition report was not available, but the release stated he will be charged with aggravated assault, with possibly other charges pending.
After an investigation with assistance from the Peach County Sheriff's Office, four people were arrested. Kelsey Ray, 22, Marquis William Hyman, 18, and Tyreese Ray, 21, all of Macon, were all charged with aggravated assault. Angela Renee Clarke, 28, of Fort Valley, was charged with DUI and wreckless driving.
"Apparently two separate carloads of subjects were involved in a mutual combat situation," Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said in the release. "The investigation is ongoing and we are asking anyone with any information to contact us."
