Parents of 6-year-old fatally injured in Houston County school bus crash file lawsuit

The parents of a 6-year-old who died from injuries sustained in a Jan. 29 school bus crash have filed a lawsuit against Houston County schools and the bus driver.
The complaint for damages filed late Wednesday afternoon in Houston County State Court by attorneys for Angelica Rose and Christopher Haynes alleges that bus driver Shalita Jackson Harris was reckless and negligent.
Arlana Haynes, a Parkwood Elementary School first-grader, was critically injured in the afternoon crash and died early the next morning at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Harris, 29, of Warner Robins, was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
Harris was driving a 2000 Bluebird school bus north on Forest Park Drive when she entered a left curve too fast and began to exit the roadway toward the right, police said. The bus left the roadway and rolled onto its side. Arlana was ejected from the vehicle.
The lawsuit seeks the value of Arlana's life - an amount to be determined later - and other damages, including punitive damages of $250,000.
"We just want to be sure we're fully protecting the rights of her parents," said David Dozier, one of the attorneys representing the family.
