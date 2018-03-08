More Videos

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Pause
Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 106

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 114

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 71

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 92

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 53

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 43

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 98

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 89

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 55

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

Six students from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens Elementary school's were hurt after a Houston County school bus overturned on Forest Park Drive in Warner Robins Monday evening. One student later died. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph
Six students from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens Elementary school's were hurt after a Houston County school bus overturned on Forest Park Drive in Warner Robins Monday evening. One student later died. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph

Houston & Peach

Parents of 6-year-old fatally injured in Houston County school bus crash file lawsuit

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

March 08, 2018 03:24 PM

The parents of a 6-year-old who died from injuries sustained in a Jan. 29 school bus crash have filed a lawsuit against Houston County schools and the bus driver.

The complaint for damages filed late Wednesday afternoon in Houston County State Court by attorneys for Angelica Rose and Christopher Haynes alleges that bus driver Shalita Jackson Harris was reckless and negligent.

Arlana Haynes, a Parkwood Elementary School first-grader, was critically injured in the afternoon crash and died early the next morning at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Harris, 29, of Warner Robins, was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Harris was driving a 2000 Bluebird school bus north on Forest Park Drive when she entered a left curve too fast and began to exit the roadway toward the right, police said. The bus left the roadway and rolled onto its side. Arlana was ejected from the vehicle.

The lawsuit seeks the value of Arlana's life - an amount to be determined later - and other damages, including punitive damages of $250,000.

"We just want to be sure we're fully protecting the rights of her parents," said David Dozier, one of the attorneys representing the family.

More Videos

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Pause
Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 106

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 114

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 71

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 92

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 53

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 43

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 98

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 89

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 55

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

Mother and father of Parkwood Elementary School student Arlana Haynes who was killed in bus accident hold news conference, thank Warner Robins police. Beau CabellThe Telegraph

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Pause
Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 106

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 114

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 71

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 92

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 53

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 43

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 98

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 89

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 55

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

View More Video