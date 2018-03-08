Parents of 6-year-old fatally injured in Houston County school bus crash file lawsuit

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 152 When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. Pause 106 Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 114 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 71 'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 92 'It can be that way again' 53 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 43 Toms excited to be re-elected 98 Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 89 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 55 Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Six students from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens Elementary school's were hurt after a Houston County school bus overturned on Forest Park Drive in Warner Robins Monday evening. One student later died. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph

