Child dies of injuries sustained when Houston County bus overturns

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' Pause 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 1:47 Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 0:58 Homeless take advantage free health screenings, giveaways at resource fair 1:03 Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion 1:15 You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event 1:04 Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish? 1:06 Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment 0:59 Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Six students from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens Elementary school's were hurt after a Houston County school bus overturned on Forest Park Drive in Warner Robins Monday evening. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph

Six students from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens Elementary school's were hurt after a Houston County school bus overturned on Forest Park Drive in Warner Robins Monday evening. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph