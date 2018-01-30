More Videos

Local

Child dies of injuries sustained when Houston County bus overturns

By Liz Fabian And Becky Purser

lfabian@macon.com

bpurser@macon.com

January 30, 2018 07:55 AM

A 6-year-old girl died early Tuesday after being hurt when her school bus overturned Monday afternoon.

Arlana Hays, who attended Parkwood Elementary, was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m. at Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said.

Arlana was seriously hurt in the crash on Forest Park Drive in Warner Robins at about 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The bus was taking more 35 students home from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens elementary schools when it crashed while traveling downhill and attempting to make a 90-degree left turn, Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner said Tuesday.

In addition to the driver and children, a bus monitor was on board, Wagner said.

The driver "wasn't able to negotiate the turn, the bus turned on its side and slid in the grass," Wagner said.

The bus slid for about 15 to 20 feet, he said.

The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour on that stretch of roadway, Wagner said.

The state Motor Carrier Compliance Division is assisting Warner Robins police traffic investigators with the crash to determine what caused it, including whether speed was a factor, or whether there was a mechanical failure, or other explanation.

Five others, including the driver, were treated for minor injuries at Houston Medical Center. Those not hurt were reunited with their parents at Westside Elementary School, Wagner said.

Wagner praised students and parents for remaining calm.

"There could have been hysteria," Wagner said. "They made a terrible situation bearable."

Kids on the bus ranged from ages 6-11 and included students from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens elementary schools.

Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report

