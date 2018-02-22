Houston County school bus driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash

A Houston County school bus driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in a Jan. 29 school bus crash.
Shalita Jackson Harris, 29, of Warner Robins, turned herself in Thursday to authorities, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Arlana Haynes, a 6-year-old Parkwood Elementary first-grader, was critically injured in the afternoon crash and died early the next morning at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Harris was driving a 2000 Bluebird School Bus north on Forest Park Drive when she entered a left curve too fast and began to exit the roadway towards the right, the release said. The bus left the roadway and rolled onto its side.
Haynes was ejected from the bus.
Harris has been employed by the school district since Oct. 30, 2017.
She was taking more than 35 students home from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens elementary schools on Bus No. 0009 when she crashed.
The bus slid for about 15 to 20 feet, Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner has said. The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour on that stretch of roadway.
Five other students were hurt in the 4:15 p.m. crash near North Pleasant Hill Road.
