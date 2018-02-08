Family of 6-year-old killed in fatal Houston school bus crash honor 'angels & heroes'

With their Atlanta attorney Teddy Reese by their side, Christopher Haynes, middle, and Angelica Rose, talk about their little girl, 6-year-old Arlana Haynes. The Parkwood Elementary first-grader died early Jan. 30 at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, after a Houston County school bus wreck the previous afternoon in Warner Robins. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com