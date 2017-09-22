He’s accused of removing a gun from the scene of a Houston County killing

More Videos 1:54 Teen says shotgun blast left him 'numb' Pause 2:01 'The hardest thing I've ever done,' sheriff says of deputies' deaths 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:05 Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium 3:05 Reichert wants GHSA events to be a 'first-class experience' 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:16 Houston County homicide crime scene 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Houston County homicide crime scene Curtis Thomas, 23, of Warner Robins, was fatally wounded Thursday morning at Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park. Here's a look at the crime scene that stretched more than a block from where Thomas was shot to where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the Houston Medical Center. Curtis Thomas, 23, of Warner Robins, was fatally wounded Thursday morning at Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park. Here's a look at the crime scene that stretched more than a block from where Thomas was shot to where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the Houston Medical Center. Becky Purser The Telegraph

Curtis Thomas, 23, of Warner Robins, was fatally wounded Thursday morning at Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park. Here's a look at the crime scene that stretched more than a block from where Thomas was shot to where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the Houston Medical Center. Becky Purser The Telegraph