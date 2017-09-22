He’s accused of removing a gun from the scene of a Houston County killing

A man wanted in connection with a Houston County killing is now in custody.
Corey Deshaun Humes, 33, of Warner Robins, is charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing a gun from the homicide scene, according to an arrest warrant.
He’s also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, having a burglary conviction in Houston County, a warrant said.
Humes was also being held without bond Friday at the Houston County jail on a probation violation.
His other Houston County convictions include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and theft by taking, according to prison and court records.
On the morning of Sept. 14, 23-year-old Curtis Thomas was fatally wounded near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Oakwood Drive in the Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park off Feagin Mill Road in Houston County.
He collapsed in the front yard of Maplewood Drive home about a block away from where he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the Houston Medical Center. He was shot once in the abdomen.
Two others also have been charged in connection with slaying.
Jennifer Brown-Gammill, 33, of Bonaire, is charged with making false statements to authorities about being a witness to the killing, a warrant said.
Cynthia Strong Bragg, 62, of Bonaire, was also charged with making false statements to authorities about her presence at the homicide scene, a warrant said.
Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland could not be reached immediately for comment.
