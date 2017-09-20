Man wanted in Houston County killing, two others charged

Houston County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old last week.
Corey Deshaun Humes, 33, was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a gun by a felon in connection with the death of Curtis Thomas. Thomas was shot dead Sept. 14 in the front yard of a home not far from the intersection of Feagin Mill and South Houston Lake roads.
Warrants for his arrest were issued Tuesday, according to a Wednesday evening release from the sheriff’s office.
Humes was released from prison in February after serving time for crimes in Houston County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website. Humes has been convicted of theft by taking, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Humes also goes by the alias “Deshawn,” according to the website.
Two others also were charged in the case.
Cynthia Bragg, 62, and 33-year-old Jennifer Brown-Gammill are charged with one count each of making false statements and writings.
Bragg was released on a $5,000 bond and Brown-Gammill remained in the Houston County jail Wednesday night.
Investigators have been looking for a black, full-sized truck that was spotted at the time of the shooting in the area of Maplewood and Oakwood drives, but whether the truck or its occupants had been identified remained unclear.
Anyone with information about Humes’ whereabouts is asked to call Houston County sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Lange at 478-542-2085, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
