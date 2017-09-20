Houston County grand jury indicts man on kidnapping charge in incident with teenager

A Warner Robins man that police warned the public about has been indicted on felony charges of kidnapping and attempted robbery by intimidation of a 17-year-old girl.
Frank Garmon Jr., 49, is accused of getting in the teenager’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Michaels store in Warner Robins and ordering her to an ATM to get cash on Sept. 12.
The teenager drove Garmon to Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road, where he followed her inside, Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans told news reporters last week.
“She was obviously under duress, and the teller picked up on the fact that something was not quite right, and he obtained one of the managers,” Evans said.
Never miss a local story.
Garmon also faces misdemeanor charges of theft by deception in two separate cases in which he’s accused of scamming people out of money.
Garmon is charged with one count of theft by deception by allegedly using “deceitful means” while posing as a stranded motorist Sept. 13 to get someone to give him $60, according to a warrant.
On Sept. 8, Garmon is accused of getting $70 from another person by allegedly claiming he needed money for a locksmith and would pay the person back within the hour, a warrant said. He was also charged with one count of theft by deception in that incident.
Warner Robins police issued a statement and posted on social media Sept. 13 about Garmon as an alleged scam artist. The statement included his methods of scamming and referred to a recent incident in which Garmon allegedly “jumped into the passenger seat of a driver’s car and asked for money.”
In an unrelated indictment also handed up by the grand jury Tuesday, a teenager who fell victim to fake Percocet circulated on the streets in June was indicted in a burglary and an armed robbery.
Aniya Green, 19, of Warner Robins, who told WMAZ-TV that she’d turned her life around after a near brush with death, was indicted on charges of armed robbery and criminal damage to property in the first degree in an Aug. 1 incident at a Bi Lo store on Green Street in Warner Robins. She’s accused of taking $2,500 in the stickup.
The previous day, Green is accused of firing a shot through a glass door of another convenience store after the clerk activated the emergency locks and temporarily trapped Green inside.
Green was indicted on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property in the second degree in that incident Aug. 2 at the Citgo on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Warner Robins.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments