Houston County grand jury indicts man on kidnapping charge in incident with teenager

More Videos 1:41 "Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season Pause 4:24 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 0:43 Alleged killer tells judge he doesn't know why he was arrested 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:34 Body of man found in south Macon 1:26 Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'She was obviously under duress' Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about the arrest of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr., who's charged with kidnapping and attempted robbery by intimidation of a teenager Tuesday. Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about the arrest of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr., who's charged with kidnapping and attempted robbery by intimidation of a teenager Tuesday. Becky Purser The Telegraph

Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about the arrest of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr., who's charged with kidnapping and attempted robbery by intimidation of a teenager Tuesday. Becky Purser The Telegraph