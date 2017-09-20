More Videos

'Resilient' family, mother receive minivan for holiday season 1:41

"Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:24

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

Alleged killer tells judge he doesn't know why he was arrested 0:43

Alleged killer tells judge he doesn't know why he was arrested

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Body of man found in south Macon 1:34

Body of man found in south Macon

Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss 1:26

Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss

  • 'She was obviously under duress'

    Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about the arrest of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr., who's charged with kidnapping and attempted robbery by intimidation of a teenager Tuesday.

Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about the arrest of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr., who's charged with kidnapping and attempted robbery by intimidation of a teenager Tuesday. Becky Purser The Telegraph
Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about the arrest of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr., who's charged with kidnapping and attempted robbery by intimidation of a teenager Tuesday. Becky Purser The Telegraph

Houston & Peach

Houston County grand jury indicts man on kidnapping charge in incident with teenager

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 20, 2017 05:57 PM

UPDATED September 20, 2017 06:58 PM

A Warner Robins man that police warned the public about has been indicted on felony charges of kidnapping and attempted robbery by intimidation of a 17-year-old girl.

Frank Garmon Jr., 49, is accused of getting in the teenager’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Michaels store in Warner Robins and ordering her to an ATM to get cash on Sept. 12.

The teenager drove Garmon to Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road, where he followed her inside, Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans told news reporters last week.

“She was obviously under duress, and the teller picked up on the fact that something was not quite right, and he obtained one of the managers,” Evans said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Garmon also faces misdemeanor charges of theft by deception in two separate cases in which he’s accused of scamming people out of money.

Garmon is charged with one count of theft by deception by allegedly using “deceitful means” while posing as a stranded motorist Sept. 13 to get someone to give him $60, according to a warrant.

On Sept. 8, Garmon is accused of getting $70 from another person by allegedly claiming he needed money for a locksmith and would pay the person back within the hour, a warrant said. He was also charged with one count of theft by deception in that incident.

Warner Robins police issued a statement and posted on social media Sept. 13 about Garmon as an alleged scam artist. The statement included his methods of scamming and referred to a recent incident in which Garmon allegedly “jumped into the passenger seat of a driver’s car and asked for money.”

In an unrelated indictment also handed up by the grand jury Tuesday, a teenager who fell victim to fake Percocet circulated on the streets in June was indicted in a burglary and an armed robbery.

Aniya Green, 19, of Warner Robins, who told WMAZ-TV that she’d turned her life around after a near brush with death, was indicted on charges of armed robbery and criminal damage to property in the first degree in an Aug. 1 incident at a Bi Lo store on Green Street in Warner Robins. She’s accused of taking $2,500 in the stickup.

The previous day, Green is accused of firing a shot through a glass door of another convenience store after the clerk activated the emergency locks and temporarily trapped Green inside.

Green was indicted on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property in the second degree in that incident Aug. 2 at the Citgo on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Warner Robins.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Resilient' family, mother receive minivan for holiday season 1:41

"Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:24

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

Alleged killer tells judge he doesn't know why he was arrested 0:43

Alleged killer tells judge he doesn't know why he was arrested

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Body of man found in south Macon 1:34

Body of man found in south Macon

Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss 1:26

Isaac Nauta talks moving on from Auburn loss

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

View More Video