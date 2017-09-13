More Videos

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Local

He says he needs money for gas, but Warner Robins police say beware

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 13, 2017 12:22 PM

He’s says he needs money for gas, or his vehicle broke down and he needs a jump start, police say.

Recently, 49-year-old Frank Garmon Jr. also jumped in the passenger seat of a driver’s car and asked for money, Warner Robins police said in a news release and on social media.

Garmon is not known to be violent or threatening, police say, but he’s known to police as a scam artist, according to the post.

Additionally, Garmon has two outstanding arrest warrants on theft by deception charges, Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, said in an email.

“Law enforcement is doing everything we can to ensure the public is aware of this scam artist,” Warner Robins police posted on Blogspot.

The same post offered some personal safety tips when shopping, traveling, or walking alone to your vehicle:

▪ Be aware of your surroundings at all times and don’t text and walk.

▪ Have your keys in your hand with your finger ready to hit the panic button.

▪ Lock your car every time you get out of it, even when pumping gas.

▪ Unlock your car only when you are near it.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

