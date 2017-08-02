Armed robber shoots locked glass door to escape; suspect later caught in burglary

A Warner Robins store clerk trapped an armed robber early Wednesday until the person fired a shot through the locked door.
Just after midnight, an armed person demanded money at the Bi Lo store at 1310 Green St., according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
The clerk activated the emergency locks, temporarily trapping the suspect who blasted a shot through the glass door and got away.
More than five hours later, Warner Robins police responded to a burglary in progress at the Citgo at 218 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Someone broke through the front door.
Officers found 19-year-old Aniya Green inside.
Her clothing matched the description of the suspect in the Bi Lo robbery and officers arrested her on the scene.
Green is charged with armed robbery, burglary and criminal damage to property in both the first and second degree.
