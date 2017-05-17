Accused killer in sports bar double-slaying indicted on murder charges

A Houston County grand jury has indicted the accused killer in the March 2 shooting of two half-brothers at Jus One More sports bar on murder and related charges.
Travis Bernard Thomas Jr., 26, of Warner Robins, was indicted Tuesday on two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, both of Warner Robins, were each shot in the chest area about 1 a.m. at the sports bar on 4993 Russell Parkway, Suite 100, in Warner Robins, police said.
A fight broke out just before shots were fired. Although hundreds of people were in the bar when shots rang out, few would talk initially with police.
Thomas was arrested March 14 hiding in a house in Ridgeland, South Carolina, by U.S. marshals and Jasper County sheriff’s deputies, after an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers.
Thomas allegedly fired several shots from a 9 mm handgun at both men, striking Adams at least three times and Hart at least once, arrest warrants said.
Thomas has a December 2012 Florida conviction for possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver, according to an arrest warrant. Thomas was sentenced to five years probation, of which he was required to serve six months, according to Miami-Dade County, Florida, online records.
