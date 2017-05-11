Benefit concert set for Sam Poss Memorial Scholarship Fund

A benefit concert for the Sam Poss Memorial Scholarship Fund is set for Saturday at Steak-Out on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins.
Poss, 18, of Perry, was found dead in a wooded area in Houston County last October after he was reported missing by his father. Dakota White and Brandon Warren are pending trial on murder charges in his death.
The scholarship fund was set up by Poss’ parents for Perry High School band members who desire to go to college, said Alicia Holton, a family friend. She and her husband, Matt, own the restaurant.
Poss, along with his brother, was in their church’s youth group.
“He had an infectious smile,” Holton said. “He was super funny. He was just a really, really sweet kid - such a heart of gold, so kind, would help anybody, compassionate.
“He was just one of those kids when he walked in, he just made you smile.”
Poss was in the band on the drum line. The first scholarship is expected to be awarded May 18.
“They’re giving away as many $1,000 scholarships as they can,” Holton said.
The benefit concert in the parking lot in front of the restaurant features The Unknown Blues Band, Chip Holton and Anny Loudin. The 6-9 p.m. event will also feature a silent auction, 150 barbecue plates and games. Attenders should bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The long process of the pending trial is hard for Poss’ parents because they relive the tragedy over and over again, Holton said.
“But with things like this - fundraisers and benefits ... It sheds a positive light on it,” she said. “The goal is tragedy happens, but love still wins.”
