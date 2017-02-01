Judge enters plea on behalf of accused Sam Poss killer after disagreement with attorney

A Houston County Superior Court judge entered a not guilty plea for the accused killer of missing Perry teen Sam Poss after a disagreement with the suspect’s defense attorney.
Attorney Angie Coggins wanted to subpoena the lead Perry police detective in the case for information before entering a plea for teen Dakota White, citing an appellate case that she believed allowed her to do so. Judge Katherine Lumsden rejected the subpoena, saying the defense could receive information during the regular discovery process.
Coggins, Houston’s chief assistant public defender, then wanted to delay the arraignment until she had more information about the prosecution’s case against White.
Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters said his office gave the defense everything it had, and the Perry police case was not yet complete with some GBI and crime lab reports still pending.
Lumsden overruled Coggins and entered a not guilty plea.
White and Brandon Warren, both 18, are charged with murder in the October killing of Poss. Warren pleaded not guilty at a Jan. 4 hearing.
