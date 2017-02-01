Houston & Peach

February 1, 2017 2:38 PM

Judge enters plea on behalf of accused Sam Poss killer after disagreement with attorney

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

A Houston County Superior Court judge entered a not guilty plea for the accused killer of missing Perry teen Sam Poss after a disagreement with the suspect’s defense attorney.

Attorney Angie Coggins wanted to subpoena the lead Perry police detective in the case for information before entering a plea for teen Dakota White, citing an appellate case that she believed allowed her to do so. Judge Katherine Lumsden rejected the subpoena, saying the defense could receive information during the regular discovery process.

Coggins, Houston’s chief assistant public defender, then wanted to delay the arraignment until she had more information about the prosecution’s case against White.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters said his office gave the defense everything it had, and the Perry police case was not yet complete with some GBI and crime lab reports still pending.

Lumsden overruled Coggins and entered a not guilty plea.

White and Brandon Warren, both 18, are charged with murder in the October killing of Poss. Warren pleaded not guilty at a Jan. 4 hearing.

Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court

Brandon Warren pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the October slaying of 18-year-old Sam Poss of Perry, while the arraignment for co-defendant Dakota White was continued.

Becky Purser The Telegraph

For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Thursday’s Telegraph.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Related content

Houston & Peach

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Slain Peach officers honored at state Legislature

View more video

Sports Videos