Only in her first-year of competition, this Warner Robins gymnast made the state team

A Houston County student, who’s ranked among top gymnasts in the nation for her level of competition, made the state team last weekend.
Rose Bolden, 9, a gymnast from Warner Robins who trains at PunchFront Gymnastics & Cheer, competed Saturday in the Georgia Xcel State Competition in Cartersville.
The third-grader at Quail Run Elementary School placed fourth among the top six based on all-around scores at the meet to win a spot on the state team and represent Georgia in the Region 8 championships next month.
Bolden won a gold in in the floor competition, a silver in beam and in the all-around competition, and a bronze in vault and bars, said Colleen Pinto, one of her coaches.
“She did really well,” Pinto said.
In March, Bolden received the highest honor in all of gymnastics by scoring a perfect 10.0 on her bar routine at the Countney Kupets Pink Invitational in Savannah.
Bolden competes on the USA Gymnastics Bronze team and is a first-year competitive gymnast.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
