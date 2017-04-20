Her perfect 10 on the bars wowed ‘em; now Houston County student heads to state meet

A Houston County student, who scored a perfect 10 on her bar routine at a gymnastics competition, has a shot of making the state team this weekend.
Rose Bolden, 9, a gymnast from Warner Robins who trains at PunchFront Gymnastics & Cheer, is scheduled to compete Saturday in the Georgia Xcel State Competition in Cartersville.
If she performs “as well as she usually does,” she has a good chance of making the state team, according to Chrystie McIlwain, owner of PunchFront.
To make the state team and represent Georgia in the Region 8 championships, the third-grader at Quail Run Elementary School will need to place among the top six based on all-around scores.
In March, she received the highest honor in all of gymnastics by scoring a perfect 10.0 on her bar routine at the Countney Kupets Pink Invitational in Savannah, McIlwain said.
She is ranked No. 1 on bars at www.mymeetscores.com, which ranks gymnasts from all over the nation, and she ranks No. 7 on the 2017 America’s Top 100 Level XB All Around Scores at mymeetscores.com.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
