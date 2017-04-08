Houston gymnast ranked in top 100 in nation

A Houston County student recently scored a perfect 10 at the Courtney Kupets Pink Invitational in Savannah on March 5 and is now ranked on the top 100 list in the nation.
Rose Bolden, 9, is a third-grader at Quail Run Elementary School and started her training a year and a half ago at PunchFront Gymnastics & Cheer in Bonaire, according to Chrystie McIlwain, owner of PunchFront. She said Rose scored a perfect 10 with her bar routine, a 9.750 on vault, a 9.5 beam and a 9.825 on the floor, and is now ranked No. 1 on bars at www.mymeetscores.com, which ranks gymnasts from all over the nation. McIlwain said that over the course of weekend, approximately 2,500 gymnasts competed at the Savannah event.
“She had the highest all-around score for the entire weekend and out of all the levels,” McIlwain said. “The combination of all four (of Rose’s scores), 39. 075, is the highest we’ve ever had.”
Rose is scheduled to compete at the state championships in April, where, McIlwain said, if Rose performs “as well as she usually does,” she has a good chance of making the state team, which consists of the top six all-around scores. Those winners then move on to compete the in the Region 8 Championships and will represent Georgia.
Seayrra Biggs, PunchFront’s competitive coach said, “ I had never seen a 10 in person. I was super proud. She works nonstop. She doesn’t settle with what she’s at. She deserved it. It was her moment. It was just a really great time.”
“She is naturally very talented,” said Colleen Pinto, who has been working with Rose for the past seven months. “She has this certain poise about her. …. the way she composes herself in the gym. She works really really hard. I have been in gymnastics 25 years, and I haven’t seen a 10 except for in college gymnastics.”
Rose said she was also a bit surprised by the score. After dismounting from the bars, Rose said she felt like she had leaned a little bit, and she was concerned about a deduction from the judges.
“I really didn’t know what kind of a score I was going to get,” she said. “It was really cool that I got a 10.”
Rose is looking forward to the state meet in Cartersville and said she has been practicing hard for it. She said that if she scores a 36.5 or higher, she will get to compete at regionals.
Rose is currently ranked seventh on the 2017 America’s Top 100 Level XB All Around Scores at mymeetscores.com. She is ranked first on bars, 37th on vault, and 36th on floors.
Comments