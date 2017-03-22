Accused indicted after convenience store clerk shot, paralyzed

A 29-year-old man has been indicted on an attempted murder charge after firing several times at a convenience store clerk and striking him three times.
Brandon Bushay Smith, of Warner Robins, was also indicted on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Smith is accused of paralyzing Lo Bucks clerk Vikram Patel, 38, by shooting him in the spinal column during an armed robbery Feb. 12, according to the indictment. Patel was also shot in the left lung and left leg.
Smith also attempted to shoot Patel in the head, the indictment said.
Smith, who was identified from surveillance camera video as being inside the North Davis Drive store prior to the incident, allegedly stole cash and cigarettes in the armed robbery.
Also indicted Tuesday by a Houston County grand jury was Gabriel Blair Duncan, 23, of Warner Robins, on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Duncan is accused of shooting Kalup Jammal Thomas, 27, of Warner Robins, in the driveway of a friend’s duplex apartment at 300 Carolina Ave. on Nov. 2.
Thomas heard that Duncan thought he had stolen something. Duncan approached Duncan as he was seated in chair in the driveway to set the record straight when Duncan opened fire upon him, police said.
Four years earlier, Duncan fired on two men who forced their way into his Elberta Road apartment. He was not charged in that incident, police said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments