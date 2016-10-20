Prayer vigil planned for slain teen Sam Poss

A prayer vigil is planned for Thursday night in remembrance of Sam Poss.
Poss, 18, was found dead Wednesday night after being missing since early Saturday morning.
Dakota White, 17, of Perry, and Brandon Warren, 18, of Houston County are charged with murder in Poss’ disappearance, police said.
The vigil is planned to start at 6:30 p.m. at Ochlahatchee Ball Park in Perry, according to the Facebook event. Attendees are asked to wear maroon and gold or Perry High School shirts. Poss graduated from Perry High in May.
