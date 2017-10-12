More Videos

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest'

  • 'I am in shock' after Irma damage to historic neighborhood

    Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017.

Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Irma debris clean up starts in Macon-Bibb County Thursday

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

October 12, 2017 10:15 AM

Macon-Bibb County on Thursday will begin collecting debris left behind from Tropical Storm Irma.

Crews from Southern Disaster Recovery — which will collect, grind and remove debris — will focus first on the hardest hit areas, according to a Macon-Bibb County news release. Those areas include: Shirley Hills, east Macon, Ingleside, Overlook and Bloomfield, as well as neighborhoods near Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue.

DebrisTech will monitor the process.

To help crews in the process, you may submit your location and debris type at www.maconbibb.us/seeclickfix or on the See Click Fix mobile app. Select “Irma Debris Removal” from the list. Those without internet may call 478-803-0499 or 478-751-7400. However, debris will be picked up whether or not it is reported.

For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.

