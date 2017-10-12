Irma debris clean up starts in Macon-Bibb County Thursday

Macon-Bibb County on Thursday will begin collecting debris left behind from Tropical Storm Irma.
Crews from Southern Disaster Recovery — which will collect, grind and remove debris — will focus first on the hardest hit areas, according to a Macon-Bibb County news release. Those areas include: Shirley Hills, east Macon, Ingleside, Overlook and Bloomfield, as well as neighborhoods near Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue.
DebrisTech will monitor the process.
To help crews in the process, you may submit your location and debris type at www.maconbibb.us/seeclickfix or on the See Click Fix mobile app. Select “Irma Debris Removal” from the list. Those without internet may call 478-803-0499 or 478-751-7400. However, debris will be picked up whether or not it is reported.
