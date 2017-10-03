Macon-Bibb seeking Irma aid for property owners

Macon-Bibb County is applying for federal assistance that could aid some residents who suffered property damage because of Tropical Storm Irma.
Macon-Bibb government will receive some reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for debris removal and some infrastructure work public areas.
Now, the county is collecting damage assessments on private properties in order to submit an application to FEMA for “individualized assistance,” which is based on uninsured loss, Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins said at Tuesday’s pre-commission meeting.
“We’re collecting all of that data and we’ll put in a request to get individual assistance from FEMA,” he said. “But currently as it stands we have not been approved.”
The county also is finalizing contracts to help with debris removal. Contractors could start within the coming week on picking up the larger piles of debris that have been moved to right of ways.
In the meantime, the Macon-Bibb Solid Waste Department continues picking up containerized yard waste and piles of debris that are less than two cubic yards, Solid Waste Department Director Kevin Barkley said.
The county is taking the debris to four temporary storage areas.
“We’ve been moving this along as quickly as possible to get this taken care of,” Hawkins said. “With this going through we have to make sure we’re following our own proper procurement procedures... to get back as much money as possible.”
Budget supplement
Macon-Bibb supplemented the fiscal 2017 budget with an additional $3.3 million Tuesday.
The money covers expenses for overtime, maintenance, vehicle repairs and others during the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The county has already increased property taxes this year after dealing with some budgetary issues in recent years. The extra 3 mills is expected to cover additional costs for public safety, recreation and other services, as well as further prevent the county from dipping into reserves.
There could also be some changes coming to the current $150 million general fund budget, Interim County Manager Julie Moore said last week.
Health insurance
The commission referred a resolution back to committee that could lead to some changes in employee health insurance.
Commissioner Larry Schlesinger said officials need more time to review the proposed changes, which include recommendations on co-pay and specialty prescription medicine.
Stanley Dunlap
