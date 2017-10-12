Debris clean up companies are hiring local people to help with Macon-Bibb effort

Companies contracted to pick up debris from Tropical Storm Irma and monitor its collection in Macon-Bibb County are hiring.

Southern Disaster Recovery, which will collect, grind and remove debris, is looking to hire local companies to assist with debris pick up. Companies should be able to use their own equipment and staff and meet insurance and liability requirements, according to a Macon-Bibb County news release.

The companies must have load and haul trucks with a minimum capacity of 20 cubic yards (but larger is preferred) and bucket trucks with a minimum reach of 60 feet. Pay will be on a per unit basis, the release states.

Interested companies should call 864-469-9776 or email info@southerndr.com.

DebrisTech, which will monitor the debris clean up effort, is hiring people for the temporary position of field debris monitor.

Field debris monitors will be paid $12 per an hour (plus overtime when needed) and work 12- to 14-hour days up to seven days a week, according to the news release. Positions could last up to three months or as long it takes to clear the debris.

Training will be provided. To view all hiring requirements, view the job posting for debris monitor on Indeed.com. To apply, call 478-292-7771.

Major debris collection began Thursday in Macon-Bibb County.