Slain Georgia law enforcement officers to be featured on Justice Network television

After Middle Georgia laid to rest seven law enforcement officers last year, people across the country are learning more about their service.
In its third annual tribute during National Police Week, the Justice Network ran a roll call Monday of all 143 fallen officers killed in the line of duty.
Middle Georgians on that list include Bibb County sheriff’s investigator T.J. Freeman, Eastman police officer Tim Smith, Peach County deputies Sgt. Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood.
The network also selected a dozen stories of officers who went above and beyond to help their community.
Included in those features are Macon-based U.S. Marshal Pat Carothers, who was fatally shot in Long County while trying to arrest a fugitive accused of firing on officers in South Carolina, and best friends Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith, who were killed answering a domestic dispute call in Americus that ended with the suspect’s suicide.
The dramatic rise in law enforcement deaths in Georgia last year touched the whole law enforcement community.
Scott Ley, Senior Inspector of the U.S, Marshal Service, said he appreciated the Justice Network’s tribute.
“For a broadcast network to take the time to shine a light on all of our fallen heroes across the country is unique and we are extremely grateful,” Ley stated in a news release.
The network, which features crime and mystery programming, also features wanted fugitives on the channel.
“As a partner with the law enforcement community, we feel a sense of responsibility to showcase all of the positive work that they do all year long as well as be a resource for them,” Justice CEO Steve Schiffman stated in the release.
The tribute to Carothers will air at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday, 5:12 p.m. Thursday, 1:43 p.m. Friday and at 5:06 a.m. and 9:25 a.m. on Saturday.
The story of Smarr and Smith’s friendship will be broadcast at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, 11:28 a.m. Thursday, 3:14 a.m. and 7:43 a.m. Friday and at 11:07 p.m. on Saturday.
Justice Network airs on 13.3 / Comcast 234 in Macon.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
