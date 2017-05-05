Arrest in Jus One More slayings one proof of Crimestoppers effectiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:46 Check out Houston County's new fire station Pause 1:27 Houston principal best in the state 3:04 Young composer mimics whale sounds on harp 1:13 Program decreasing school discipline problems 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field 1:01 'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Two men were shot and killed at Jus One More sports bar in Warner Robins at about 1a.m. on March 2, 2017. Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said they believe a fight led to the gunfire. Liz Fabian The Telegraph