Arrest in Jus One More slayings one proof of Crimestoppers effectiveness

It’s an organization that has been proven to be well-named.
Not long ago, an anonymous tipster to Macon Regional Crimestoppers led to the arrest of the accused killer in the March 2 shooting of two half-brothers at Jus One More sports bar in Warner Robins, authorities say.
Travis Bernard Thomas Jr., of Warner Robins, was arrested March 14 hiding in a house in Ridgeland, South Carolina, by U.S. marshals and Jasper County sheriff’s deputies. He’s charged with murder.
Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Paul said information from the tipster led authorities to Thomas’ location.
That’s just one of many arrests made in Houston County from tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers.
In fact, about 40 percent of tips that result in cash payouts come from Houston, Peach and Crawford, Paul said.
Community members and law enforcement officers gathered to celebrate the successes of the program Friday at the 11th annual David Pierce memorial fundraising event. Pierce was a Magistrate Court judge and member of the Rotary Club in Centerville. Fallen officers were also remembered.
The fundraiser is one of two held each year for Macon Regional Crimestoppers, which pays up to $1,000 to anonymous tipsters with information leading to arrests in Bibb, Jones, Peach, Houston, Twiggs, Baldwin, Crawford and Monroe counties.
“That’s how we pay the cash rewards, by raising the money in the communities,” said Warren Selby Jr., chairman of the nonprofit’s board of directors.
About $55,750 was raised from this year’s David Pierce memorial fundraiser, which exceeds the last two of $42,000 last year and $32,000 the previous year.
Since Macon Regional Crimestoppers’ inception through April 2017, 5,043 arrests have been made and $755,904 paid out in cash rewards.
“I think it’s a very important resource to law enforcement,” said Houston County sheriff’s Maj. Alan Everidge. “It brings a way that law enforcement, the media and the public can work together to help make this community safer.”
