Pending storms raise severe weather threat to rare highest level

Vienna is under a tornado emergency, with a possible tornado on the ground, Warner Robins police tweeted.
Motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Dooly County urged to get out of vehicles and take cover, Warner Robins police also tweeted.
Middle Georgia residents need to stay home and remain alert as waves of severe storm continue to move closer, said Houston County EMA Director Jimmy Williams.
Schools are closed, many businesses are closed, most governments have closed. Residents should take shelter and stay off the roads, Williams said.
The Houston County is now at a Level 5, the highest level indicating the likelihood of severe weather developing, Williams said.
Much of Middle Georgia was under a tornado watch Wednesday morning. The watch has since been extended to 8 p.m.
A Level 5 alert for Houston County is rare, Williams said.
Folks are advised to have a place in mind to huddle if a tornado warning is sounded.
It’s best to be on a ground level, away from windows, inside a closest or small room with no windows. Mobile home residents should move to studier structures.
Many Middle Georgia counties will sound outdoor sirens, which may not be heard indoors, Williams. People should get updates through local media and the National Weather Service, he said.
Houston County is bracing for strong winds capable of downing trees, disrupting power and spawning tornadoes, Williams said. Up to an inch of rain is likely, with flash flooding expected.
No shelters are planned to open pre-storm in unincorporated Houston County, Williams said. However, Warner Robins has opened City Hall as a shelter. Perry also has opened City Hall as a shelter. In Macon, the Salvation Army of Central Georgia at 1955 Broadway will be open to shelter people needing a a safer environment. Dublin City Hall also is open for those seeking shelter in Laurens County
Farther south in Sumter County, a large, destructive tornado was observed near Americus about 1:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damage from the storm’s path could span a half-mile to a mile wide.
A supercell thunderstorm is near Interstate 75 in Cordele. These storms have deep rotating updrafts.
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
Telegraph writers Laura Corley and Liz Fabian contributed to this report.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments