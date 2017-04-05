Closings: Middle Georgia government offices

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery Pause

1:18 Robins general talks about state of the Air Force

0:43 Teen accused of shooting 7-year-old makes first appearance

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

1:38 Storm demolishes roof, walk-in closet

1:04 See storm damage along I-75 in Monroe County

3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Police dog poos on Senate floor

0:52 Man charged in "execution style" shooting makes first court appearance

2:42 Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million