Closings: Middle Georgia government offices

Several Middle Georgia governments will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather, including possible tornadoes.
Macon-Bibb County government offices will be closed, as will the cities of Warner Robins and Centerville, according to officials. Perry City Hall also will be closed, according to the city’s website.
School cancellations were a factor in Macon-Bibb’s decision to close offices Wednesday, as parents were expected to stay home with their children, according to a news release.
In Macon-Bibb, employees who handle emergency services or who are assigned to work during and after severe weather will be on duty. Those with questions are asked to contact their supervisors, the release said.
Garbage and yard waste pickup and recycling will run a day behind,
In Warner Robins, Mayor Randy Toms said all city offices would be shut down other than those related to emergency response.
Police and firefighters will be working, and public works employees will be called as needed to respond to any storm damage, he said.
