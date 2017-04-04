Education

April 4, 2017 5:25 PM

Some schools closing, dismissing early Wednesday for weather

By Andrea Honaker

With another round of severe storms forecast, some area schools have canceled class or will dismiss students early Wednesday. The following have made announcements so far:

▪ Bibb County public schools: All district offices and schools closed, including Academy for Classical Education charter school, and school-related activities canceled.

▪ Stratford Academy: Closed.

▪ Cirrus Academy: Closed.

▪ Covenant Academy: Closed.

▪ Crisp County schools: Closed.

▪ Mount de Sales Academy: Closed.

▪ Putnam County public schools: Head start students will be dismissed at 10:45 a.m.; primary, elementary and high school at 11 a.m.; and middle school at 11:10 a.m.

▪ Sumter County schools: Closed.

▪ Taylor County schools: Closed.

    Check back with macon.com for more updates as they become available.

