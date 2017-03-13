Gregg Allman’s 2017 tour is canceled

Southern rock icon Gregg Allman’s 2017 tour, which included four shows in Macon, has been canceled.
The founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, “looks forward to returning to the road in the future,” according to a Monday news release from the promotion company.
Allman was set to perform four shows early in June at the Grand Opera House. Tickets purchased for those concerts can be refunded at Tickets.com, in person at the Grand Opera House box office or by phone at 478-301-5470.
While there are are no tour dates listed on Allman’s website, he “looks forward to returning to the road in the future,” the release said.
Late last fall, Allman canceled upcoming tour dates due to serious health issues and he was receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to an article from JamBase.com.
A reason for the most recent cancellations wasn’t stated.
