A dozen lawyers file applications for vacant midstate judgeship

A dozen of the 27 lawyers nominated to fill a Macon Judicial Circuit judgeship vacancy have submitted applications to the Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission.
Friday was the deadline for the submissions.
Interviews will be held sometime after Jan. 9. Afterward, the commission will submit a list of up to five names for Gov. Nathan Deal’s consideration in appointing a new judge.
The vacancy was created by Deal’s appointing Chief Superior Court Judge Tripp Self to serve on the Georgia Court of Appeals. Self’s term is set to begin Jan. 1.
Lawyers who submitted applications for consideration include:
▪ Bibb County State Court Solicitor Rebecca Grist;
▪ Houston County prosecutor and former Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Greg Winters;
▪ Crawford County Attorney David Mincey of the Mincey & Mincey Law Firm in Roberta;
▪ Former Macon City Attorney J. Pope Langstaff, who now works in private practice;
▪ Former Georgia Bar Association President Charles L. “Buck” Ruffin, a shareholder at the Baker Donelson firm, which has a Macon office;
▪ Assistant Houston County public defender LaToya Bell;
▪ David Joseph Walker, an appellate attorney and assistant Macon Judicial Circuit public defender;
▪ Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers;
▪ Attorney John Phillip Fox;
▪ Thomas David Mann of Macon’s Mann Law Firm;
▪ Jeffery Monroe of Macon’s Jones, Cork & Miller LLP;
▪ Caleb Walker of Macon’s McArthur Law Firm.
The Macon circuit includes Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments