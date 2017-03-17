Cherry Blossom Festival has new president/CEO, but she’s not new to pinkest party

After the Cherry Blossom Festival Board conducted a national search and received 29 resumes to find its next president and chief executive officer, it selected a Montezuma native for the job.

The search committee selected Stacy Campbell who has had a long history with the festival. She accepted the position Friday morning and it is effective immediately, according to a news release. Interim President/CEO Thomas Wicker will remain in an advisory capacity through April 28.

“We are thrilled to be able to complete the process and name Stacy before the festival begins next Friday,” festival Chairman Don Bailey said. “I look forward to working with her and the fantastic team to produce a successful event for the community.” Bailey, also publisher of The Telegraph, served as chairman of the search committee.

The kickoff to this year’s festival is at noon March 24 at Central City Park, and it runs through April 2.

Campbell has served as vice president for the festival since November and worked with it for eight years from 2004 to 2012. This will be her ninth festival.

“Stacy has the unique experience of having served the festival as an event planner, marketing director, royalty program coordinator and sponsorship sales and fulfillment director,” said board Chairwoman Stacy Ingram. “She knows the organization intimately and was able to rejoin the team in November 2016 with virtually no learning curve.”

About a month before coming back to the festival last fall, Campbell became deputy director of the 21st Century Partnership after serving as director of marketing and media relations at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter for about two and a half years.

When she left the festival in 2012 she was named president of the Perry Chamber of Commerce where she remained for about 20 months.