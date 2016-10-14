Cherry Blossom festival lures back familiar face in wake of CEO firing

Come Halloween, Stacy Campbell will be back at Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival.
About a month ago, Campbell became deputy director of the 21st Century Partnership after serving as director of marketing and media relations at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter for about two and a half years.
The Montezuma native spent 8 years as director of sales and marketing at the festival before leaving in 2012 to become president of the Perry Chamber of Commerce for about 20 months.
In an email late Thursday, Cherry Blossom Festival Board chairwoman Stacy Ingram excitedly shared the news about Campbell’s hiring and resume.
“She has immense experience securing sponsorships, working with the media, and planning events, and implemented many new ideas in her prior years at the Festival,” Ingram wrote.
Campbell will be introduced at the next board meeting at Oct. 27 and will begin her new role as vice president of the festival on Oct. 31.
Ingram credited interim president and CEO Thomas Wicker with recommending Campbell and negotiating her return after only weeks with the 21st Century Partnership.
“She will be a tremendous asset and instrumental to a successful 35th year in 2017, and is very eager to get started,” Ingram wrote.
About five weeks ago, the festival asked for the resignation of president and CEO Jake Ferro, as the festival board decided to bring in new leadership.
Wicker has indicated he has no desire to interrupt his retirement to sign on as permanent CEO.
Campbell is well-known in Middle Georgia. She graduated from Mercer University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
While at Mercer, Campbell began working with the Macon Whoopee Hockey Club, where she met her husband, and served as their director of corporate sales and game promotions upon graduation.
She later moved on to a similar position with the Pensacola (Fla.) Ice Pilots Hockey Club, and worked in marketing with Legacy Bank in Oklahoma City before first joining the Cherry Blossom Festival organization.
Ingram touted her “love for the festival” that makes her a “welcomed and valued addition to our team.”
