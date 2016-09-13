Local

September 13, 2016 4:34 PM

Fairgrounds official moving to 21st Century Partnership

By Wayne Crenshaw

The spokeswoman for the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is taking a job with the 21st Century Partnership.

Stacy Campbell is leaving the fairgrounds to become deputy director of the partnership, according to a release from the partnership.

“The addition of Ms. Campbell to the staff of the 21st Century Partnership will help to rebroadcast the partnership name and mission to the Middle Georgia area” said Dan Penny, the executive director of the partnership, said in the release. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Before becoming director of marketing and media relations at the fairgrounds, Campbell served as president of the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce and as director of sales and marketing for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The 21st Century Partnership is an organization of community and business leaders that advocates for Robins Air Force Base.

