The Macon Bacon baseball team has a celebrity fan: Kevin Bacon

The Macon Bacon have earned a new fan in the form of a Hollywood actor with the same last name.

Kevin Bacon, the star of the movie Footloose, took to Instagram on Sunday to show his support for the team while donning a Bacon hat in the selfie post.

The Bacon’s mascot, a strip of bacon with a frying pan for a helmet, is named Kevin after the movie star. The actor gave a shout out to the mascot in the post, thanking him for the autograph.

The team also has a new concession stand item named the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon after the parlor game where players attempt to connect any two people in Hollywood to Kevin Bacon by six degrees of separation or less.

The Bacon’s next game is set for Tuesday against Forest City at 7 p.m. at the Historic Luther Williams Field. It is the team’s first home playoff game.